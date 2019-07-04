How to download the Bet365 mobile app for Android

If you want to download the Bet365 mobile app for Android, follow these steps, which I share from my personal experience:

Go and open the Bet365 mobile site thru this link. Scroll down to the bottom and press on View all Bet365 apps and choose Android. Start downloading the .apk file. On your phone -> Go to the Settings option on your phone and select Security & Restrictions. Then -> Press Unknown sources and allow the device to install apk files not from Google Store. Your browser might ask you to give permission to your photos, media, and files on your device, press “Allow” to finish the process.

Now, you should have the Bet365 mobile app .apk file downloaded and installed successfully on your Android device. To install the app on your phone, follow the steps in the next section.

How to install the Bet365 .apk file for Android

Open the FileBrowser app in your Android phone. Press “Local Disk” and then “Download”. You should be able to find the Bet365 .apk file that you downloaded earlier. Press on the file and then the “OK” button. If you didn’t follow the first four steps from the previous section, you might receive a popup stating your phone is not allowed to install unknown apps from this source. Should you get this message, press “Settings” and then “Always”. Afterwards, you’ll see a toggle button to allow this source. Press the button to turn it on. You’ll then be redirected to an installation screen, simply press install.

After the .apk finishes installing, the Bet365 Mobile App should automatically open on your Android device. However, if the app doesn’t open by itself, locate the app on your home screen and open it.

How to download the Bet365 mobile app for iOS

If you want to download the Bet365 mobile app on your iOS device, follow these steps:

Go to the App Store on your iOS device and look for bet365 app ios. Type in “Bet365 Sports” in the search bar. Look for the official Bet365 Sports app and press the “GET” button beside it. The app will start to install on your phone, just wait for it to finish. Once the app finishes installing, look for it on your home screen and open it.

And there you go, you’ve just downloaded and installed the Bet365 app on your iOS device.

How to install the Bet365 mobile app for iOS

I shouldn’t worry so much as far as downloading the bet365 iOS app is concerned as this will happen automatically without me having to do a thing. Once I select the application from iTunes and tap on “Get“, it will automatically install on my iPad or iPhone. Hence, I can simply wait until the app appears on my phone. Then I can launch it without further ado and go to the bet365 login mobile page and fill in my credentials. Of course, if I haven’t created a bet365 account, I can do it thru my iOS phone provided I have decent internet connection.

Benefits of the Bet365 mobile app

When I used the Bet365 mobile app, I discovered that there were many benefits. Some of these benefits include:

A better gaming experience

Downloading the app made my gameplay a lot smoother and more comfortable to work out. Everything on the app was adequately designed for my phone, so I didn’t have to worry about browser issues or anything like that.

When I first got on the app, I noticed the simple user interface. I was able to find exactly what I was looking for. Within minutes, I was able to register a new account, deposit funds, and start playing!

Having the mobile app downloaded on my phone is great because I can play wherever I want. A friend of mine was driving me around, and I was quickly able to access Bet365’s gaming features at a moment’s notice.

Bet365 mobile website version

When I first got on the Bet365 mobile site, I noticed the simple layout of the site. The Login and Join buttons were right at the top, and there was a drop-down menu that gave me links to everything I would ever need on the site.

On the home page, I saw a list of Bet365 games to choose from. There were sports, poker, casino titles, Vegas, and so on! Bet365 did a great job of making me want to play. The website is very inviting and doesn’t pressure you to play like some other casinos do.

Here, it feels like you’re able to do what you what at your own discretion. You’re not being stuffed with promotions and deals 24/7. Of course, there are offers for new players, but I’ll talk about that later. Overall, the mobile site loads extremely fast. I never had to wait long for anything to load, so that’s a bonus.

The Bet365 mobile website has a simple navigation bar. You’re immediately given the option to log into your account, as well as visit the various games the casino has to offer. There aren’t too many links, so it’s easy to find precisely what you’re looking for.

Bet365 Sports betting app

One of the most popular application you can play on Bet365 is the Sports betting app. If you want to place sports bets, head over to https://mobile.bet365.com/. From here, you can choose many different sports to view.

After I select a sports game, I see all the available ones to bet on. Sometimes, there are hundreds of matches going on, so I make sure to choose one I’m confident betting on. When I finally select an event, I’m interested in, I press on the game to see the available wagering options.

There are special win conditions that I can bet on. Each win condition is different, which means it has different payouts. When I played, I liked to play it safe by choosing the probable win. But if you want to be riskier, you can bet on difficult winning conditions which offer higher payouts.

Bet365 Mobile Casino

If you’re into casino games, head on over to https://casino.bet365.com/. The layout of the Bet365 section is in a teal theme. When you first land on the page, you’ll see how amazing it looks. There are tons of games to choose from.

I am able to play table games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, and I can also play slots, card games, jackpots, and video poker. It almost feels like I’m at an actual casino. When I find one that looks interesting, simply press on it to start playing. Just make sure you’ve made a deposit. Otherwise, you won’t be able to play in the casino.

Mobile features of Bet365

Live streaming: There’s a live streaming section of Bet365 where you can watch and bet on sports that were streamed live. There are plenty of events to choose from, so enjoy yourself!

This feature is available to anyone. It gives you a wide range of display options so that you can choose one that allows you to enjoy the betting options the most. You can even watch multiple games at once to keep track of them all, how cool is that? Live casino: The Live casino section of Bet365 is one of the most exceptional experiences ever. You’re able to select a casino game to play and sit down with an actual dealer (digitally of course).

Bet365 Mobile Bonus

There are some great bonuses to choose from when you sign up with Bet365. However, these bonuses are not exclusive to the Mobile version of Bet365, as they are available to all who register at Bet365.

The Open Account Offer gave me as a new player who registers with Bet365 a deposit bonus. There were special conditions with this bonus, so make sure to read all of them. There are also other sports offers which give players a chance to earn more winnings.

Bet365 Mobile app VS Mobile site

There are actually some advantages and disadvantages to using the Bet365 app and the mobile website. I’ve listed a few of them here for you:

Advantages of using the mobile app: The Bet365 app I found is a lot more optimized for smartphone users. I’ve never run into problems compared to the site version (although it’s not their fault).

I can quickly access all of Bet365’s features by simply opening the app. I don’t have to continually type in any credentials or open up my browser beforehand. Disadvantages to using the mobile app: Even though the mobile app is great, it still takes up space on my phone.

You can’t zoom in on the mobile app, so if your eyesight isn’t perfect, you may have to squint.

Advantages to using the mobile site: Using the mobile site lets you save space on your phone from having to download the app.

I can zoom in on anything with the mobile app, this makes it easy for me since I don’t have the best vision. Disadvantages to using the mobile site: My browser sometimes glitches and has bugs which can ruin my gameplay. It can also be quite annoying to deal with.

I have to constantly log in and open a browser just to access Bet365. Sometimes, I get lazy because I want to get on right away.

System requirements and device compatibility

I found that if you want to use the Bet365 app on your phone, you need to have at least iOS 9 if you’re using an iOS device, and at least Android 4.4. The iOS requirements vary:

Appliications that require iOS 9 include: Casino App, Live Dealer App, Casino Mobile Site, Games Mobile Site, Vegas Mobile Site, Bingo Mobile Site, and Poker Mobile site

The platforms that require iOS 8 include: Poker App

Mobile Apps that require iOS 10 include: Games App, Vegas App, and Bingo App

Most of the latest devices should be compatible with Bet365. If you ever have an issue with your device, contact their amazing support team for help.

Bet365 Payment options through a mobile

I went through different payment and withdrawal methods on Mobile. I usually use banking methods like credit/debit cards but in the cashier section of my account, I see other options too. They include e-wallets and some other bank transfer methods. Every method comes with different deposit/withdrawal limit and different time for a transaction to be completed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Bet365 mobile app free? The app is completely free to download, so it’s a great option to play your favourite games on! How to use the Bet365 app? If you want to use the Bet365 app, make sure you download and install it properly on your phone. Then, open the app to start using it. I already downloaded the Bet365 APK file. What if it won’t install? When I tried to install the Bet365 .apk file, it didn’t work at first. I realized that I had to update the latest OS version on my phone. If that doesn’t work, you can try to disable any screen dimming apps you have on, or try copying the file into the FileBrowser/data/app folder. Once you put it in there, make sure to restart your device. What’s the Bet365 app store? The app store is where you will find download links for mobile devices. My Bet365 app is not loading. Why is that? If you have troubles loading the app, try to restart your device. You may even want to reinstall the app if you are continuously running into loading issues. Where can I find the Bet365 casino Android app to download? You can download the mobile app for Android by going to the Bet365 app download page. Can I change the odds from Fractional to Decimal? I changed the odds from fractional to decimal by going to the setting (gear icon) option at the top of the sports section. How to withdraw using the bet365 app? I can easily withdrawal my balance by clicking on the Withdrawal page. If you verified your documents, select a withdrawal method and type in the amount you’d like to withdrawal. That’s what I did. Was it ever not working? I’ve never run into any issues when using the app. However, if you find the Bet365 app down, try restarting your phone and connecting to a different internet connection.

About Bet365 Mobile

Bet365 is a massive online gambling company that’s based in the UK. The platform is so big that millions of people around the world play on the gambling site regularly. The company has thousands of workers in its offices! The mobile version of Bet365 is straightforward to use. You won’t run into any problems when using the app. But if you do, the help team will be there to help you.

App Rating and conclusion

If I were to give the Bet365 mobile app a rating from 1-10, I would easily give it a 10. I have never run into any issues with using the app, and I highly recommend it to everyone. I’ve actually gotten many of my friends on the app, and we have loads of fun!

