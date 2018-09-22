One such business acutely aware of the trend towards app development is online bookmakers and casinos. Considering the varied interests of this segment in the industry caters to, game-specific apps are a forgone conclusion. The freedom to download and install betting apps is a luxury most bettors find convenient. They allow users to effortlessly place bets on the go by accessing the app at any time, regardless of their geo-location.

However, while hundreds of betting apps are available, it is important to understand that not all apps are created equally. Taking this into consideration, it is imperative to download the best betting apps if you want to increase the flexibility apps deliver. Moreover, consideration needs to be applied to the type of app and what it delivers in terms of accessibility. This is even more so important if sports-related as the type of features offered plays a critical role in user satisfaction.

To assist you in the pursuit of downloading the best betting apps, we have compiled an extensive amount of information relating to the different type of apps betting apps available. This includes related information for Android and iOS apps, the type of apps you can find with bookmakers, and Google Play or the App Store.

Android Betting Apps

While many bookmakers offer direct links to their mobile apps, one of the most efficient ways to download directly via the sportsbook in question. This is the safest route to find an app, and more so, there are no additional costs required to download and install it on your mobile device. This eliminates any risk of downloading an app from an unreliable source, and likewise, it removes the threat of unwanted viruses.

The only relevance in terms of an app’s availability is your geographical location. Due to the nature of betting apps, some are not available in all countries. The reasoning for this is related to licensing restrictions and the jurisdictions betting apps are permitted to be offered within.

Otherwise, downloading am Android betting app is a smooth, uncomplicated experience that takes less than a few minutes.

iPhone betting Apps

iOS mobile apps share a commonality with their Android counterparts as both are easy to download and install on your mobile device. The main difference for iOS apps is unlike Android apps; iOS apps are available via the App Store.

Choosing the Apps Store for your iOS downloads is the smartest route to go as this guarantees the app has been verified to be safe. Moreover, it ensures that when uploaded to the App Store, it was confirmed that it came from a reliable and trusted source.

Considering the nature of betting apps, the best option to do your research and only download apps from the list of bookmakers we have provided. Each bookmaker we include links for has been thoroughly tested to ensure compliance with all legal responsibilities. By choosing this option, you can quickly download the app to your iOS device and bypass the added steps of visiting the App Store.

However, if you prefer using the App Store when downloading an app, you can relax knowing bookmaker apps offer the same flexibility and ease of download as you are accustomed to experiencing. Moreover, all it takes is entering the name of the bookmaker in the search function, whereupon you can then proceed to download the app.

Casino Apps

The introduction and development of casino apps continue to offer users a level of flexibility few other betting apps deliver. With so many variables at play, they are custom designed to meet the unique variety of games they offer. Due to this, apps are purposely designed to offer a user-friendly and player intuitive interface that provides access to multiple game types under one roof.

Optimised for mobile devices, Android and iOS casino apps feature slots, poker, table games, live casino, scratch cards and various other casino games. Most recently, casino apps have seen live casinos being added to the growing list of game availability. This delivers an unprecedented level of entertainment options that, like their sportsbook counterparts, are easy to download and install to your iOS or Android mobile device.

Like other betting apps, casino apps are often available directly via the casino, or depending on your country, through their respective app stores.

Poker Apps

One of the unique qualities of poker apps is that they offer a specific type of betting service that bookmaker and casino apps most often are unable to deliver. Anyone who loves the game will appreciate the chance to access their favourite poker games via a mobile app. Regardless of whether your interest steers you towards SIT & GOs, tournaments or cash tables, poker apps deliver uninterrupted access.

Just like other betting apps, downloading and installing poker apps is a simple procedure. Also similar is their availability through the app stores or directly via the source. However, with a limited number of reliable poker apps available, we highly recommend you select an app from one of the power rooms we have tested. This will ensure you download an app that offers not only a reliable interface but one that is capable of delivering a high-quality poker platform.

Android Apps

One of the main issues relating to Android betting apps is Google Play’s decision to exclude real money betting apps. As a result, if wanting to download an android betting app to your smartphone or tablet, your only option is to do so directly via the bookmaker or casino. While generally, this is not unsafe, it makes it more difficult to know which bookmaker and casino apps offer the quality in terms of app design.

On the plus side, the bookmakers we have promoted are proven to offer a reliable app without any unwanted software that could cause harm or monitor your activities. The good news is locating an app is generally an easily accomplished tasked as most bookmakers will alert you to their availability.

When downloading an app, you will receive a notification asking you to confirm your acceptance of the apk file. Thereafter, the process is streamlined and requires confirmation of installation, whereupon the app is available for use.

WHAT APPS COULD BE FOUND: If you’re an avid sports punter, you can appreciate the selection of sports betting apps available online is quite diverse. Therefore, it is important to understand the unique qualities of each respective betting app. As you can imagine, this includes sports, horse, golf, cricket, UFC and NFL betting apps, to name a few. If you plan on using a mobile betting app, the first step is to determine what type of app you want to download. While most bookmakers include a broad selection of sports markets under one platform, some are designed exclusively for specific sport types. This is most predominant when it comes to horse betting and cricket betting apps. Resultant of that, we have included a brief explanation about the differing apps that are available for download. Moreover, as you read through our explanations, you will find these are followed by a list of respected bookmakers offering sports apps, amongst others. That said, let’s look more closely at what options are available. Sports betting app

Sports betting apps offer a wide selection of options for wagering on sports, and similarly, the various leagues that are associated with their specific sport types. This type of app allows you to place real money wagers on your favourite sports events and provides extensive betting options in a variety of different odds formats.

Sports betting apps offer a wide selection of options for wagering on sports, and similarly, the various leagues that are associated with their specific sport types. This type of app allows you to place real money wagers on your favourite sports events and provides extensive betting options in a variety of different odds formats. Horse betting apps

Horse betting apps are similar to sports betting apps is their design qualities. However, they only cater to horse racing and invariably do not include other betting options. Generally, most horse racing apps focus on the U.K and Ireland markets due to the popularity of this betting style. Unlike sports betting apps, those exclusively offering horse racing have reduced betting options, although they include options relating to how odd they are viewed.

Horse betting apps are similar to sports betting apps is their design qualities. However, they only cater to horse racing and invariably do not include other betting options. Generally, most horse racing apps focus on the U.K and Ireland markets due to the popularity of this betting style. Unlike sports betting apps, those exclusively offering horse racing have reduced betting options, although they include options relating to how odd they are viewed. Golf betting apps

It is not common to find betting apps dedicated to the sport of golf, and more often than not, those wishing to place bets on golf will need to download a sports betting app. The plus side to this is, while it may be inconvenient if your only interest is in wagering on golf, there are other betting options included with most sports betting apps.

It is not common to find betting apps dedicated to the sport of golf, and more often than not, those wishing to place bets on golf will need to download a sports betting app. The plus side to this is, while it may be inconvenient if your only interest is in wagering on golf, there are other betting options included with most sports betting apps. UFC betting Apps

Like golf betting apps, a sports betting app is the best option if wishing to wager on the UFC. This is not to say that UFC betting apps are not available, only to the best of our knowledge; they are not offered by bookmakers that are familiar to us. On the outside, this may seem inconvenient, but the reality is, by wagering on UFC fights via a sports betting app, you are granted a greater selection of events, and moreover, superior odds.

Like golf betting apps, a sports betting app is the best option if wishing to wager on the UFC. This is not to say that UFC betting apps are not available, only to the best of our knowledge; they are not offered by bookmakers that are familiar to us. On the outside, this may seem inconvenient, but the reality is, by wagering on UFC fights via a sports betting app, you are granted a greater selection of events, and moreover, superior odds. Cricket betting apps

Considering the worldwide popularity of cricket, it is not surprising to see many bookmakers offering exclusive cricket betting apps. These are more commonly marketed towards those residing in countries where cricket is the predominantly popular sport, such as India, Pakistan, Australia, and the U.K. Apps exclusively offering cricket feature the same intuitive features as most apps. However, more importantly, they include a greater selection of cricket events and competitive odds and there lies their value.

Considering the worldwide popularity of cricket, it is not surprising to see many bookmakers offering exclusive cricket betting apps. These are more commonly marketed towards those residing in countries where cricket is the predominantly popular sport, such as India, Pakistan, Australia, and the U.K. Apps exclusively offering cricket feature the same intuitive features as most apps. However, more importantly, they include a greater selection of cricket events and competitive odds and there lies their value. NFL betting apps

With the Super Bowl being the most wagered sports event of the year, you might think it logical to offer a dedicated NFL betting app. However, considering the NFL’s short season, the logical solution is to incorporate NFL betting into sports betting apps. Therefore, if wanting to place bets on the NFL, the best solution is to download one of our recommended bookmaker apps. The advantageous and numerous and include access to all NFL games, the option for futures and of course, competitive odds.

Mobile betting bonuses and promotions

One of the most important factors to consider when downloading a betting app is the availability of mobile betting bonuses and promotions. Since the earliest days of mobile betting apps, this was something that often generated confusion. Due to their limited use, it was common for mobile sportsbooks and casinos to offer mobile-specific promotions.

However, the explosion of mobile betting apps has seen remarkable changes when it comes to mobile bonuses and promotions. Most mobile apps have since reneged on this practice to allow mobile platforms equal access to their full-range of promotional offers.

Therefore, the need to investigate betting apps based on their promotional availability is removed from the equation. However, what does that mean to players in terms of the type of offers they can access. For most, they will find the list includes welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, sport-themed promotions, and likewise, casino themed promotions.

In terms of sport themed promotions, this can range from guaranteed odds to free bets, ACCA insurance and accumulator bonuses. In terms of casino promotions, this is similarly diverse and ranges from welcome bonuses to free spin offers, reload bonuses, and competition themed promotions.

Advantages of mobile betting

There are multiple advantages to mobile betting when comparing it to the more traditional method desktop method of access. Over and above the most obvious, mobile betting provides a level of freedom that has previously been unavailable. The ability to place bets regardless of where you may be, whether at home, work, or travelling, is unparalleled.

However, to add to those mentioned and provide additional insight into the advantages of mobile betting, we have included a list of known conveniences.

Convenient and easy to access

Access to live streaming

Automatic updates

Free to download

An extensive selection of betting platforms

Live betting opportunities

Multiple betting features (early cash-out, in-play betting etc.)

Mobile version or application?

This is a question that is often asked of us when speaking on the topic of mobile betting. Ultimately, there are pros and cons to both; therefore, choosing between the two comes down to personal preferences.

Mobile apps offer a different level of flexibility over that of a mobile version. First and foremost, they are exclusively designed to meet the unique design qualities of Android or iOS. That in itself supports the argument in favour of betting apps. However, they also automatically update and offer the unique option to remain logged in without the time-consuming need to enter details each time you wish to place a bet.

However, there are also distinct arguments that favour using a mobile version. The largest and most relevant is the space-saving qualities that come from using it over downloading an app. Although the space used is minimal, for older devices, this is a relevant argument. In terms of reliability, both are equal and therefore deliver an equal experience, regardless of whether sport or casino related.

Best betting apps for the UK

Betting apps, and their overall appeal, have grown exponentially over the last several years within the United Kingdom. When you consider the number of people who actively wager on sports in the UK, this is not hard to understand. However, the increased popularity is similar to a double-edged sword as with the increase in popularity comes an increased number of betting apps.

The plus side in this is due to the strict regulatory laws that govern sports and casino wagering in the UK; operators are strictly monitored to ensure they operate within the regulatory laws that govern their operation. That said, there are certain betting apps that deserve recognition for their ingenuity, innovativeness and overall respectability.

While we could focus our attention on other brands equally as responsible as those listed below, the six we discuss have proven themselves to offer the best betting apps within the UK.

22bet betting app The name 22bet is synonymous with quality in the UK, and it is only natural their betting app carries on their tradition of delivering excellence in sports betting. As a betting app, it offers punters an extensive selection of sports markets, betting options, and, likewise, betting features. Along with a player-friendly interface and intuitive design, 22bet app offers a wide selection of promotions, access to other betting platforms and is highly rated amongst those who have downloaded the app. Betway betting app Considering the respectability that comes from the name Betway, it is fitting that their betting app is ranked one of the most popular in the UK. The Betway betting app is available for iOS and Android devices and is designed to deliver a superior betting platform that features access to hundreds of international and local sports markets. This includes all popular markets, local and international sports leagues and unfettered access to greyhound, harness and thoroughbred racing.

888 betting app 888Sport has long been established as a premium betting app in the UK, and rightfully so. Not only does it offer a huge variety of sports, but as a pre-match and in-play betting platform, it has been designed to be player-friendly and offer a large number of attractive features. To name a few features, punters can look forward to the best odds guaranteed on Ireland and UK horse racing, boosted odds on a wide range of sports markets, early cash-out feature and enhanced visual recreations for in-play events. Read more about 888sport app here. Bet365 app Bet365 is a brand that gets immediate recognition for its exceptional branding efforts, and more so, its superior selection of sports markets, betting options, competitive odds and complementary betting platforms. As a mobile sports app, it offers one of the most user-friendly interfaces on the market with over fourteen unique and personalised features such as live streaming, bet builder, an internal alert system and more. You can read our review about Bet365 app and how to download it. In addition to its extensive collection of features, Bet365 is known for its extensive promotional offerings. This includes specific sports promotions, and similarly, promotions for its other betting platforms.

William Hill app Another top-rated with a 4.6 out of 5 approval rating at the App Store, the William Hill app provides a superior built betting app and, with it, access to hundreds of daily sporting events. Some of its most defining features include access to all football leagues, horse racing events, rugby, darts and boxing matches. Moreover, the app has a substantial number of build-in features such as #YourOdds, early cash-out, live streaming and plenty of mobile app bonuses. Betfred App Similar to the other betting apps mentioned, Betfred app has an esteemed reputation within the UK for excellence in sports betting. First established as a betting shop, it has since seen the brand expand into the realm of online betting, and with it, the introduction of a superiorly built mobile sports betting app. Packed with features such as Pick your Punt Builder and other options like Bet Finder and live streaming, it is the perfect choice for anyone wishing to download a high-quality betting app.

Top betting apps for Canada

Sports betting in Canada is a favourite past-time for Canadians who are passionate about placing bets on the nations sport of choice, hockey. Considering its contribution to the world of sports, multiple respected brands have taken root within Canada.

Bet365:

Having established itself as a respected UK brand, Bet365 have grown in popularity amongst Canadians for its large variety of markets and competitive odds. Adding to their appeal for Canadians is their thirst for sports-related promotions and the overall apps functionality.

Having established itself as a respected UK brand, Bet365 have grown in popularity amongst Canadians for its large variety of markets and competitive odds. Adding to their appeal for Canadians is their thirst for sports-related promotions and the overall apps functionality. William Hill:

William Hill has long been a staple go-to for Canadian punters interested in sports betting apps. With a reputation built over the last two decades, Canadians have embraced William Hill for their apps flexible betting options, unique betting features and preponderance for offering the perfect combinations of sports-minded promotions.

William Hill has long been a staple go-to for Canadian punters interested in sports betting apps. With a reputation built over the last two decades, Canadians have embraced William Hill for their apps flexible betting options, unique betting features and preponderance for offering the perfect combinations of sports-minded promotions. 888Sport:

Another top-rated sport betting app in Canada, 888Sport is favoured for its unique platform and overall available international and local sports betting options. Moreover, 888Sports reputation for designing an app that is feature-rich has seen its app continually rank high amongst Canadians.

Another top-rated sport betting app in Canada, 888Sport is favoured for its unique platform and overall available international and local sports betting options. Moreover, 888Sports reputation for designing an app that is feature-rich has seen its app continually rank high amongst Canadians. 1xBet:

The 1xBet app is a relatively new edition to the Canadian market in comparison to the other popular betting apps mentioned. However, with its extensive portfolio of available markets, competitive odds and unique betting features, it has gained momentum amongst punters looking for a reliable and feature-rich betting app.

Best betting apps for India

India has an established reputation for being passionate about Cricket and, of course, football. Whilst the country has seen a massive increase it is mobile network, the apps available specifically for sports betting remain somewhat limited, at least in terms of which are the best betting apps for Indian punters.

10Cric:

10Cric’s app and its popularity were cemented with punters in India who sought out a betting that has a strong focus on Cricket. While the app offers the ability to wager on other markets, its cricket market is one of its most endearing qualities. Moreover, the app offers many of the features associated with top betting apps such as in-play betting, early cash-out option, advanced stats, and charts.

10Cric’s app and its popularity were cemented with punters in India who sought out a betting that has a strong focus on Cricket. While the app offers the ability to wager on other markets, its cricket market is one of its most endearing qualities. Moreover, the app offers many of the features associated with top betting apps such as in-play betting, early cash-out option, advanced stats, and charts. William Hill:

Similar to Canada, the William Hill betting app is one of India’s favoured apps for sports betting. Part of the appeal of the app is its customisation that caters to the unique sports that are favoured within India. Similarly, the flexible betting options and generous promotions offered to Canadians have helped fuel its popularity within the Indian market.

Similar to Canada, the William Hill betting app is one of India’s favoured apps for sports betting. Part of the appeal of the app is its customisation that caters to the unique sports that are favoured within India. Similarly, the flexible betting options and generous promotions offered to Canadians have helped fuel its popularity within the Indian market. Betfair:

Betfair has long been considered one of the top brands in the world, and likewise, is seen by many in India in the same light. Its apps popularity steams from the inclusion of hundreds of pre-match and live sports events and its generous selection of betting features. You can read how to download and install the Betfair app in our new guide.

Betfair has long been considered one of the top brands in the world, and likewise, is seen by many in India in the same light. Its apps popularity steams from the inclusion of hundreds of pre-match and live sports events and its generous selection of betting features. You can read how to download and install the Betfair app in our new guide. Bet365:

It goes without saying that Bet365 app is a popular choice when it comes to betting in India. Much like most markets, Bet365 provides Indian punters with a continually evolving betting app that offers endless strategic styled features such as betting news, live streaming and more.

Trusted betting apps for US

After the reintroduction of legalised online sports betting in the U.S, many states have undertaken the steps to amend their state legislation to allow sports betting operators to become licensed within their borders. This has resulted in a large number of highly reputable bookmakers taking the initiative to become licensed operators and subsequently offer sports betting within the scope of their state-controlled operational licenses.

Taking that into consideration, each state is uniquely different in the structure of its state gaming laws. As the selection of trusted betting apps differs from state to state, we have included a state by state list where sports betting apps are approved. Likewise, we have included a list of the top brands offering betting apps within each state.

New Jersey: The state of New Jersey was one of the first states to legalise sports betting in the U.S. This was resultant on the Federal government leaving allowing states to retain control over which forms of gambling it makes legal within their borders. Resultant on the legalisation of sports betting in New Jersey, the following betting apps are rated most popular: DraftKings

Bet365

William Hill

Golden Nugget

888Bet Nevada: Nevada was another state leading the charge to legalise online sports betting within its borders. After making amendments to its legislation, online sports betting formally became legal in the state in 2013. Subsequently, since its legalisation, the following betting apps have become popular in the state: William Hill

FanDuel

Caesars

BetMGM

Golden Nugget

Pennsylvania: Following the state of New Jersey and Nevada, Pennsylvania chose to pass legislation making sports betting within the state legal. This initially went into effect in 2018 and was later expanded to include online casino gaming in 2019. Following the legalisation of online casino and sports betting in Pennsylvania, the apps proven most popular in the state include: Unibet

DraftKings

FanDuel

BetMGM

Caesars Illinois: The state of Illinois is another state that recently enacted legislation that saw online sports betting becoming legalised. The amended laws officially took effect in March of 2020, when the state began issuing licenses to bookmakers. While having only been legal for slightly over a year, several sports apps have grown in becoming popularity: William HillUnibet

DraftKings

FanDuel

BetRivers

Michigan: After spending over a year to create legislation that would allow online sports betting in the state, Michigan, became the latest to legalise it within their borders. Due to sports betting apps only recently being permitted to become licensed in Michigan, the inclusion of operators offering betting apps is limited. However, from data collected, the following betting apps are rated most popular in Michigan: DraftKings

William Hill

Golden Nugget

FanDuel

BetMGM Indiana: The state of Indiana was another of the earlier staters opting to amended state gambling laws to include online sports betting. The law was signed in May of 2019 and went into immediate effect, and following its reintroduction, it began issuing licenses within the state. Since becoming legal, the following betting apps in Indiana are rated most popular: William Hill

Unibet

DraftKings

FanDuel

BetRivers

Virginia: The state of Virginia became the second in 2020 to finally take pass legislation that made online sports betting legal within its borders. Since its introduction, the following betting apps have become highly rated most popular in Virginia: William Hill

FanDuel

BetMGM

DraftKings

BetRivers Iowa: In August of 2019, it opted to make online sports betting legal after amending its state laws. However, state laws require that punters first register via a land-casino before eligible to place bets via a sports betting app. As such, only a handful of apps have proven to be popular within the state, with those being: William Hill

BetMGM

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetRivers

New Hampshire: Similar to Iowa, the state of New Hampshire legalised online sports betting in July of 2019. While the state legislation allows for up to five bookmakers to be licensed, initially, the state limited this to DraftKings after the company offered to pay 51% in state taxes on generated revenue. As such, due to the exclusivity awarded to DraftKings, it remains the only operator offering betting apps within the state. Rhode Island: In 2019, the state of Rhode Island passed legislation that saw it signing a bill that allows licensed operators within the state to legally offer online sports betting. As a result of it excluding out of state bookmakers, there are only two legalised sports betting apps within the state. This includes the following: Twin River (Lincoln)

Twin River Casino (Tiverton)

FAQ