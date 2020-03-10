As more and more parts of the world continue to gain access to smart devices, many new players are starting to discover the wonders of online betting. To make this even better, there are many countries that are yet to allow online betting as well, which means that this is a business that will continue to grow as time goes by.

However, even today when there are so many countries where betting is not allowed, some websites continue to set the bar higher every single year. One of those names is Bet365, a place that often sets the benchmark for everything that’s related to gambling. Unlike many other online betting websites, Bet365 is operating in multiple countries all over the world, which is why people often consider it as the biggest brand in this industry right now.

So, how much is the revenue of this company for 2019?

According to a couple of reliable sources, Bet365’s revenue has reached nearly £3B for 2019, which is a significant increase over last year. This can mean only one thing – this gambling website is on the right track.

Although £3B is an insane amount of money, it doesn’t really come as a surprise, considering what Bet365 is. This is a company that employs over 4600 (at the time of writing this article) and has offices in many countries all over the world. However, unlike many other companies in this business that tend to work without a license in some places, Bet365 is fully legal in the countries where it is available.

How it all started?

Every big company has its humble beginnings, and so does Bet365. It all started back in the year 2000 when one lady by the name of Denise Coates decided to develop her very own sports betting platform and launch it on the internet. Bear in mind that in 2000, there weren’t that many people who used the internet at all, so you can imagine that perhaps 99% of them haven’t even heard of something like online betting.

After borrowing a lot of money to start the project, it slowly but steadily began to grow. Now, 20 years later, after many obstacles along the way, Denise Coates continues to be the majority shareholder of Bet365.

Products

Punters from all over the world can find one of the biggest sportsbooks and casino sections on Bet365. In fact, this bookie is often considered to have one of the most impressive selections of betting markets in the industry. This is one of the reasons why so many people decide to start playing here on a daily basis.

In addition to the outstanding desktop website, Bet365 is also a leader in another department – mobile apps. The bet365 application is available both for Android and iOS and it allows bettors to have a fully-fledged gaming experience from the palm of their hands. Needless to say, the number of mobile players will continue to grow, so we can only expect that the bet365 app will continue to innovate in the future.

Sponsorship deals

One of the best ways of promoting a betting website nowadays is via different adds. Even though regular things such as a Google ad might do the trick, Bet365 decided to go one step further and began sponsoring a couple of football clubs. As a result, this bookie now has its name on the shirts of Stoke City, and Slavia Sofia.